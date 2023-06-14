Novomatic products appeal to APAC ops: VP sales

Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic AG says it was “fantastic” to take part in the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia event in Singapore, and see the Asia-Pacific (APAC) gaming industry ” return to its former vigour”.

The company displayed multi-game products, progressive slot machine links, electronic table games (ETGs) and sports betting kiosks at the three-day event.

“It was fantastic to see the region’s industry return to its former vigour at this show, and even more gratifying to see confirmation of the great appeal of our powerful portfolio of products and solutions to operators in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Thomas Schmalzer, Novomatic’s vice president global sales and VP product management, as quoted in a Tuesday press release.

Novomatic AG’s DIAMOND X 1.55J slot cabinet (pictured) was among the casino equipment on display at the event. The product has a J-curve screen, and is available with circular signage, for the group’s Xtension Link. The company says that combination “already yields clear above-floor-average and in many cases top-floor performance in numerous casinos” across different markets.

The firm also displayed its new Black Edition II cabinet series – a successor to the original series. The newcomer collection features one cabinet with three angled 27-inch screens, and another cabinet with a 49-inch J-curve monitor, as a platform for the group’s upright-format games and progressive play-style slot titles.

Both new cabinets were exhibited with the Superia Golden Link Volume 1 and Superia Cash Connection Volume 2 linked multi-games.

Novomatic also presented at the show its Novo Unity electronic table games platform, with the latest slant top cabinets.

Two versions of the Novomatic ActionBook for sports betting – said already to be a seller in the United States and other markets – were shown for the first time in the Asia-Pacific region. The ActionBook Compact 1.27 is a table-top kiosk featuring a single betting screen, while the ActionBook Plus 2.27 is a twin-screen kiosk.