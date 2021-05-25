Novomatic revamps global ops, names new VP to run them

Austria-based gaming equipment supplier Novomatic AG said in a Tuesday press release it had restructured its global operations and appointed Thomas Komnacky as a vice president, to oversee that part of the business.

Novomatic controls Australia-listed gaming supplier Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd, a supplier active in Asia-Pacific markets.

According to Tuesday’s release, Mr Komnacky will, as vice president of global operations, be responsible for improving Novomatic group’s coverage of national markets by streamlining the relationship between local representatives and head office, and by “promoting a structured exchange of information in order to take advantage of potential synergies”.

The announcement stated that all of the group’s departments and divisions involved in running “approximately 1,900 gaming facilities worldwide,” as well as renting gaming equipment, will from now on be under Novomatic’s global operations segment.

Mr Komnacky was cited in the announcement as saying his goal was to “make a significant contribution to improving the company’s overall performance by creating even stronger networks between the subsidiaries as well as by providing targeted guidance and support from the headquarters”.

Mr Komnacky was previously responsible for market analysis, strategy development and business development, and joined Novomatic in 2014. In his new role, he will report to executive board member, Ryszard Presch.

In February, Novomatic stated it had restructured its global sales and production and logistics operations.