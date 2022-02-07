NUSTAR casino scheme in Cebu preps for a hotel soft launch

NUSTAR Resort and Casino, a tourism complex in Cebu in the Philippines, is preparing for the soft launch of a hotel facility, a five-star venue called Fili Urban Resort, according to a social media posting on Saturday by NUSTAR, which cited the particular hotel brand’s general manager, Paul Lee.

According to separate local media reports, Fili Urban Resort will launch in May, and is slated to have 379 accommodation units, either rooms or suites.

The NUSTAR property’s website lists the casino space as spanning 21,000 square metres (226,042 sq. feet), with capacity of 250 gaming tables and 1,500 slot machines.

The NUSTAR project (pictured in an artist’s rendering) also involves two other hotel brands: NUSTAR Hotel and Grand Summit Hotel.

Philippines-based Universal Hotels and Resorts Inc, the promoter of the complex, had mentioned in April last year, a 2022 soft opening for the scheme as a whole.

That nation is planning to open its borders to fully-vaccinated tourists from overseas, with effect from February 10.