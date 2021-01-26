Nüwa CoD Macau reopening delayed beyond Feb 8

Telephone enquiries about room bookings for the revamped Nüwa hotel at the City of Dreams (CoD) casino resort in Macau met on Monday several responses, including that the hotel’s relaunch had been “postponed” and that it might be “March” before rooms became available to the public.

Recently, a message on the resort’s website had said Nüwa would reopen on February 8, i.e., just before Chinese New Year, which this time falls on February 12.

A second telephone enquiry on Monday about the earliest booking dates for Nüwa (revamped room pictured in an artist’s rendering), received the reply that the venue would not be ready for February, as there were “still some revamp works”.

The venue’s representative on that call suggested the hotel should be ready for stays “in March”; but added that it was not possible currently to confirm when in that month.

By last week, the message about Nüwa opening on February 8 had been taken down from City of Dreams’ website. City of Dreams is the flagship Cotai resort of Macau licensee Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd.

As of Tuesday, the resort’s relevant web page had a message saying a “newly-refurbished” property, with “redefined luxury experience is coming soon at Nüwa”.

Additionally on Tuesday, when GGRAsia tried to click on the site’s link to a booking search engine for Nüwa, we were taken straight to the message about “reopening soon”, rather than a booking page.

GGRAsia made several attempts via email and telephone to clarify with Melco Resorts the date for reopening Nüwa.

A spokesperson said via email, that there was “no additional information to be provided” from the company.

February 8 is the date the Londoner Macao, a revamped and rebranded version of Sands Cotai Central, run by market rival Sands China Ltd, and which is located next door to City of Dreams, is due to have its formal first-phase opening.