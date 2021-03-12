Nüwa hotel now to reopen Mar 31, says City of Dreams

Nüwa, a hotel at the City of Dreams casino resort in Macau, is to reopen on March 31, according to a notice on the resort’s website.

The notice mentions “Nüwa’s grand rediscovery” is scheduled for March 31, “after more than a year of remarkable investments and meticulous enhancements”.

The website’s guest room booking system however only allows bookings for stays starting on April 2 at the earliest.

The renovation at Nüwa had “started in early 2020”, according to a prior announcement from Hong Kong-listed Melco International Development Ltd. The latter company is the parent of Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd, the operator of City of Dreams.

The latest notice on City of Dreams’ website mentioned the soon-to-be-reopened Nüwa would have 300 accommodation units, including 33 luxury villas.

Nüwa had previously been scheduled to reopen on February 8, just before the Chinese New Year holiday period, according to a prior notice on the resort’s website. Melco Resorts eventually postponed the reopening, without providing at the time any reasoning for the decision.

On Melco Resorts’ fourth-quarter earnings call, in late February, Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, chairman and chief executive of Melco Resorts, said the group planned to open the “fully renovated Nüwa” hotel at the end of March. The property would be targeted at the premium mass and mass segments of the market, he added at the time.

Hotels in Macau continue to struggle with a lack of guests, as tourist arrivals to the city have yet to approach pre-pandemic levels. The average occupancy of the city’s five-star and four-star hotel rooms during January – the latest official data available – was 39.2 percent and 45.1 percent, respectively, with both tiers of hotel showing more than 30 percentage points year-on-year decline in occupancy.