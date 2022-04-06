Okada Manila says new VIP club offers 200 slots

Apr 06, 2022 Newsdesk Latest News, Philippines, Top of the deck
The operator of the Okada Manila casino resort, in the Philippine capital, says a new gaming space catering to its “top-tier” patrons is the country’s “first and only VIP slot area”. The new gaming venue, launched in March and branded “Perlas Club”, offers 200 slot machines, as well as six gaming tables for baccarat, roulette, and blackjack, the property’s promoter said in a Monday press release sent to GGRAsia.
The new club, with an area of 2,600 square meters (27,986 sq feet) and located at the complex’s Pearl Wing, is available to Okada Manila’s so-called “Maharlika” members. Okada Manila identifies Maharlika as the top of its five-tier resort-wide loyalty programme, called Reward Circle.
Slot games offered at the new club include “popular progressive links in the market”, “stand-alone progressive games”, and “VIP room progressive links”.
“Perlas Club” is described as a venue that offers “exclusive, luxurious, and private premier gaming experience”. It features five VIP salons, four so-called “semi-open” salons and two rooms for table games, stated the release.
According to the document, the new club offers a dedicated VIP entrance for patrons, and includes a lounge and dining space, as well as an event stage with a high-resolution LED screen backdrop wall.
Japanese gaming conglomerate Universal Entertainment Corp’s subsidiary, Tiger Resort, Leisure and Entertainment Inc, operates the Okada Manila casino resort. The complex is situated in the Entertainment City zone, in Manila.
