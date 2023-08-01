Over 2,800 rooms being built in Cotai as of June: govt

The number of hotel rooms in Macau is set to increase by 11.7 percent over the next few years, with about 17 projects either being built or in the approval stage, according to official data from the Macau government disclosed on Monday.

The figures show there were nine hotel projects under construction and a further eight undergoing government approval as of the second quarter of 2023. They would together provide the Macau market with nearly 5,040 new hotel rooms. The data did not give estimated completion dates for the new hotel projects.

As of June-end, Macau had a total of 43,000 guest rooms via an aggregate of 131 hotels and inns, according to official data.

Most of the new supply already being built will be on Cotai, where two new hotels, offering 2,808 rooms in aggregate, are being developed. Another 924 rooms are being developed on the Macau peninsula.

The eight hotels awaiting government approval – six located in Macau, and one each in Taipa and Coloane – will offer a total of 1,308 rooms.

The number of hotels in Cotai have been increasing since the easing of travel restrictions early this year.

In early April, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd had a soft opening for a new hotel tower at Studio City, called the Epic Tower, and an indoor water park. The W Macau hotel tower, also part of Studio City’s Phase 2, is due to open in September, offering 557 guest rooms.

The Raffles at Galaxy Macau hotel tower will on August 16 have a soft opening to the public. The property is part of Phase 3 of the Galaxy Macau complex, a property promoted by casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. Accommodation within the new tower is already available for certain invited customers of Galaxy Entertainment.