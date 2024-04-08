Over 425k visitor entries to Macau in Ching Ming period

Apr 08, 2024 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
The number of tourist arrivals to Macau during a four-day period encompassing the Ching Ming Festival, stood at above 425,428, according to data released by the city’s Public Security Police. The local authorities did not provide any year-on-year comparison.
On the day of the Ching Ming Festival this year – April 4 – Macau recorded a total of 136,363 visitor arrivals. In Macau, mainland China, and Hong Kong, that day – also known as ‘Tomb-Sweeping Day’ in English – is a public holiday. The timing for it is calculated under the lunar calendar.
The mainland takes some additional days as public holiday during the period. There, the authorities had designated this year’s Ching Ming holiday period as running from April 4 (a Thursday) to April 6 (a Saturday) inclusive.
During the four days from April 4 to April 7 inclusive, Macau received an average of 106,357 visitors per day.
That was slightly above the daily average of 100,000 visitor arrivals observed during the four-day Easter period, from Friday (March 29) to Monday (April 1) inclusive. The aggregate of Macau arrivals for the March 29 to April 1 period inclusive was 406,329.
Regionally, Easter Monday is only a public holiday in Hong Kong, while Easter Friday is a holiday in Hong Kong and Macau. The Easter season is not a break period on the Chinese mainland.
