Slower Monday sees Macau Easter daily arrivals down to 100k

Apr 02, 2024 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
Macau saw a daily average of just above 100,000 visitor arrivals for the four-day Easter period, from Friday (March 29) to Monday (April 1) inclusive.
The 110,000 average seen over the first three days of the Easter season was brought down by a modest performance on Monday, when there were 75,882 arrivals, according to data from Macau’s Public Security Police.
Regionally, Easter Monday is only a public holiday in Hong Kong, while Easter Friday is a holiday in Hong Kong and Macau. The Easter season is not a break period on the Chinese mainland.
The aggregate of Macau arrivals for the March 29 to April 1 period inclusive was 406,329. Other data issued earlier by Macau’s Public Security Police indicated Saturday had seen the biggest single-day tally across the four days of Easter, at 122,235.
Monday’s count of tourist arrivals via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge was 24,001. That nearly equalled the 25,510 tourists entering Macau that day via the Border Gate crossing with Zhuhai, in the mainland’s Guangdong province.
Apr 01, 2024
Mar 18, 2024
Apr 02, 2024
Apr 02, 2024
Apr 02, 2024Macau’s casino gross gaming revenue (GGR) is forecast to reach MOP18.5 billion (US$2.3 billion) in April, equal to around MOP617 million a day, according to a Monday memo from Citigroup. The...
(Click here for more)
406,329
The aggregate of Macau visitor arrivals for the four-day Easter period, from Friday (March 29) to Monday (April 1) inclusive