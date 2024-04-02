Slower Monday sees Macau Easter daily arrivals down to 100k

Macau saw a daily average of just above 100,000 visitor arrivals for the four-day Easter period, from Friday (March 29) to Monday (April 1) inclusive.

The 110,000 average seen over the first three days of the Easter season was brought down by a modest performance on Monday, when there were 75,882 arrivals, according to data from Macau’s Public Security Police.

Regionally, Easter Monday is only a public holiday in Hong Kong, while Easter Friday is a holiday in Hong Kong and Macau. The Easter season is not a break period on the Chinese mainland.

The aggregate of Macau arrivals for the March 29 to April 1 period inclusive was 406,329. Other data issued earlier by Macau’s Public Security Police indicated Saturday had seen the biggest single-day tally across the four days of Easter, at 122,235.

Monday’s count of tourist arrivals via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge was 24,001. That nearly equalled the 25,510 tourists entering Macau that day via the Border Gate crossing with Zhuhai, in the mainland’s Guangdong province.