Overtime Cash game joins Aristocrat’s NFL lineup

Aristocrat Gaming, the land-based business division of gaming technology group Aristocrat Leisure Ltd, has launched “Overtime Cash”, the third title for its slot product themed around the National Football League (NFL) in the United States.

The company has so far launched the “Super Bowl Jackpots” and “NFL Kickoff” titles as part of its NFL portfolio.

According to a Thursday press release, Overtime Cash is a three-reel mechanical game “that brings NFL action and classic reel gameplay to casino players who prefer a stepper experience”. It is available on Aristocrat Gaming’s Marquis cabinet.

Similar to Super Bowl Jackpots, “all 32 NFL teams are represented in this new game,” stated the firm.

The gaming supplier said Overtime Cash has “a number of exciting features”, including the Interception Feature”, which “gives the player a second chance at winning”.

A digital wheel sits at the top of the cabinet and is said to mimic “the look and feel of the classic mechanical wheel”.

The digital wheel also acts as the “gateway” to an “Overtime Cash Feature”, which can lead to a “10x win” over the original bet.