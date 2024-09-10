Pagcor casinos to get 2k new slots this month: Tengco

Alejandro Tengco, chairman and chief executive of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), said on Tuesday that the state regulatory agency’s own-brand Casino Filipino venues are set to receive by mid-September nearly 2,000 “new and modern slot machines”.

The first batch, “arriving within the week”, consists of 1,968 units, according to a press release.

The upgrade is part of the agency’s modernisation programme, ahead of the intended privatisation of the Casino Filipino network.

It had been announced in June that Pagcor was to acquire 1,968 slot machines from casino equipment supplier and distributor RGB International Bhd.

The total value of the contract amounted to just above US$81.3 million. The order included electronic gaming machines of third-party brands, namely: 888 units of Light & Wonder; 888 units of Aristocrat; 150 units of Konami; and 42 units of KL Saberi.

On Tuesday, Mr Tengco (pictured in a file photo) said the delivery of the new machines would level up the offerings at Casino Filipino branches, in a bid to increase foot traffic and boost overall profitability.

“As we prepare for the planned privatisation of Pagcor casinos, we intend to increase their value by modernising our gaming facilities and equipment to make them more attractive to potential investors,” stated the Pagcor boss. He made the remarks in a speech at the opening of the IAG Academy Summit in Manila.

According to the announcement, Pagcor has ordered a total of 3,341 new slot machines, which it said are identical to those being used in the country’s top casino resorts.