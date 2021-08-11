Pagcor says 94pct of staff vaccinated against Covid-19

State-run Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor) says its “workforce immunisation rate” against Covid-19 had reached 94 percent as of July-end, following a mass vaccination scheme covering the firm’s employees across the country.

Pagcor said a total 11,473 company employees – out of a 12,176-strong workforce – had already been vaccinated against Covid-19, according to a release issued on Tuesday.

Pagcor is an operator of public-sector casinos in the Philippines, and also the regulator and licensor of private-sector venues.

“I commend the Pagcor employees who are already fully vaccinated. Apart from protecting your families, you are also giving protection to our company,” said Pagcor chairman and chief executive Andrea Domingo in comments included in Tuesday’s release.

“While we take great measures to strictly implement health and safety protocols in our offices and in the gaming areas, we all need another layer of protection amidst the emerging Covid variants – and that is vaccination,” Ms Domingo added.

Pagcor said that its mass vaccination programme had been conducted with the support of local government units and in partnership with the Manila City government and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority. The company stated it aimed to have all its staff vaccinated against Covid-19 “the soonest”.

Several casino resorts in Manila – including those in Entertainment City – have announced implementation of in-house Covid-19 vaccination schemes offered to employees.