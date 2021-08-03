All rostered staff fully jabbed for Covid-19: Solaire

Solaire Resort and Casino, a gaming resort in Entertainment City, Manila, in the Philippine capital, says all staff involved in day-to-day operations at the venue have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The jab programme began in the last week of June, noted a press release on behalf of the property.

“To date, all rostered Solaire team members have been fully vaccinated, while dependents are already being scheduled for their initial dose,” added the announcement. It said up to five dependents of each Solaire employee are also being covered by the programme, which is using Moderna vaccine the resort says it has sourced.

Solaire is promoted by Philippines-listed Bloomberry Resorts Corp. Workers at International Container Terminal Services Inc, also founded by entrepreneur Enrique Razon, are also covered by a Moderna vaccine programme, according to the press release.

Other Manila casino venues are offering free Covid-19 vaccination for their employees.

Resorts World Manila told GGRAsia last week, that 73 percent of its staff had already received a second vaccine dose.

Okada Manila said it was offering its employees and “qualified dependents” free vaccination under a programme that started in July and runs until the fourth quarter this year.

City of Dreams Manila told GGRAsia last week that it had plans to offer free vaccination to its staff.