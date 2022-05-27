Pagcor says no ‘proof of compliance’ from Suncity Group

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor) told GGRAsia it has not yet received “any proof of compliance” from Suncity Group Manila Inc, which would allow the company to regain its suitability in the Philippine gaming market.

Suncity Group Manila is a unit of junket brand Suncity Group. In a report released in March, the Philippine unit, and the group’s founder Alvin Chau Cheok Wa, had been declared “unsuitable to hold any authority/licence to operate a junket business in the Philippines”. The report was by a committee of the country’s casino regulator.

The committee found that Suncity Group Manila and Mr Chau failed – when asked – to return money deposits to Suncity’s clients. After Pagcor made a ruling on the matter, it had ordered the company and the executive to return the deposits “within a period of one month” from receipt of Pagcor’s notice on the matter.

“To date, Pagcor has not received any proof of compliance from Suncity Group Manila and Mr Alvin Chau,” said the gaming regulator in a written reply to GGRAsia on Thursday.

“The decision of Pagcor finding Suncity Group Manila and Mr Chau unsuitable is currently in effect,” it stated.

It added: “Such status may only be lifted upon compliance with the conditions set for Suncity Group Manila and Mr Chau, primarily the return of the front money deposits of the player-complainants, among others.”

In November, Mr Chau was detained in Macau on suspicion of facilitating illegal gambling overseas for Chinese customers. All of the junket brand’s VIP rooms in Macau were closed on December 1, 2021.

On Thursday, Macau’s Public Prosecutions Office indicted Mr Chau with illegal gaming, criminal association, fraud, and money laundering. In total, 21 people have been indicted under the same criminal case, GGRAsia has learnt.