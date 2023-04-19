SJM Palazzo Versace Macau bookable for stays from Apr 26

Rooms are bookable from April 26 at the Palazzo Versace Macau, a long-heralded luxury hotel at Cotai casino resort Grand Lisboa Palace, according to checks by GGRAsia.

Previous corporate materials from the casino resort’s promoter, SJM Holdings Ltd, had mentioned the Versace-branded hotel as having a capacity of 270 rooms. The firm’s interim report in August, gave a consolidated capacity of 1,892 rooms and suites for Grand Lisboa Palace via three hotel towers: a company-branded Grand Lisboa Palace Macau; The Karl Lagerfeld, which opened in December 2021, about four months after the main resort; and the Palazzo Versace Macau, which has been held back from the market up to now.

Management at SJM Holdings had previously mentioned plans to launch more of its hotel-room inventory at the HKD39-billion (nearly US$5-billion at current exchange rates) Cotai resort, along with further gaming tables, within the second quarter of this year. That was according to comments from a number of brokerages in memos issued in March, citing remarks by the firm’s management following the group’s full-year 2022 results release.

From April 26, accommodation available at Palazzo Versace Macau according to the booking engine, includes standard units with either a king bed or queen beds – dubbed the “Deluxe Versace Room” (pictured). Also available are “Premier Versace Room” units. Such rooms range from 55 square metres (592 sq. feet) to 65 square metres. Additionally on offer are accomomdation units called “Signature Suite”, varying from 76 sq. ms to 87 sq. ms.

The lowest nightly rate available for a Deluxe Versace Room for April 26 was MOP2,079.20 (US$257.37), excluding tax and service charges, according to GGRAsia’s Wednesday checks. That unit type’s nightly price goes as high as MOP4,239.20 for April 29 (a Saturday) to May 2 (a Tuesday), the first four days of the five-day break designated as mainland China’s festive period encompassing Labour Day on May 1.

Two Italian restaurants housed in the Palazzo Versace Macau hotel – a Don Alfonso 1890 and La Scala del Palazzo – will also open on April 26, according to promotional materials published by Grand Lisboa Palace in its social media on Wednesday.