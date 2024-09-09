Paradise Walkerhill new VIP space opens before Sept 14

Paradise Co Ltd, an operator in South Korea of foreigner-only casinos, will open the promised new VIP space at its Paradise Walkerhill Casino (pictured in a file photo) in the country’s capital Seoul, before the end of this week, a company spokesperson confirmed to GGRAsia in response to our enquiry.

The casino firm said the launch of the high roller area would happen before South Korea’s mid-autumn festival holidays, known as Chuseok, which are from September 14 to 18. China, traditionally an important source of players for South Korea’s foreigner-only casinos, also has a lunar-calendar based Mid-Autumn Festival, overlapping with that of its neighbour.

The Paradise Co spokesperson declined to give more details in terms of table numbers and games, for the new VIP area, but said there would be a follow-up announcement after it had opened.

In a July briefing, Paradise Co’s management had said the new VIP space would cover 383 square metres (4,123 sq. feet).

South Korean news outlets reported last week that a dedicated Paradise Co customer lounge at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, will open in October. The initiative had also been flagged in the firm’s July briefing on its business plans.

That update also mentioned that the group planned to start this year building a new hotel in eastern Seoul’s Jangchung neighbourhood with the aim of opening it in 2028. Reports at the time did not clarify whether the new hotel would have a casino.

Paradise Co also runs a casino in the port city of Busan, one on the holiday island of Jeju, and another Paradise City, a gaming resort at Incheon, developed in partnership with Japan’s Sega Sammy Holdings Inc

In early August, Paradise Co reported in its second-quarter results, earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of just under KRW51.89 billion (US$38.8 million), down 30.8 percent from a year ago.