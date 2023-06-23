Ponte 16 casino resort extension back on table: investor

Jun 23, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Macau, Top of the deck
A “three-storey mall” and an open-air “plaza” are being proposed for an extension to Ponte 16, a casino-hotel complex overlooking Macau’s Inner Harbour, says Hoffman Ma Ho Man, deputy chairman of Success Universe Group Ltd, an investor in the venue.
In comments to GGRAsia, Mr Ma said the property’s backers were in discussion with the local government, following a pandemic-related hiatus.
The idea of extending the venue and adding facilities has been discussed for more than a decade, with several redesigns along the way. Mr Ma mentioned to GGRAsia that at one stage the idea of a taller shopping mall tower had been mooted.
The latest proposal nonetheless took into account the Macau government’s tourism plans for the Inner Harbour district – on the city’s peninsula – and for “reviving its economy”, the Success Universe boss remarked.
He declined to be drawn on costs for the proposal for an extension, but noted it was likely it would be supported by “bank loans”. The scheme could be built within “two years” of any Macau government approval, Mr Ma suggested.
The Ponte 16 casino resort is near a ferry terminal linking Macau and the Wanzai district of the neighbouring mainland China city of Zhuhai across the river.
Mr Ma also commented on the idea that an out-of-commission floating casino – the Palace Casino – might make a comeback as a non-gaming facility and be moored next to Ponte 16.
The floating structure is an assset of Macau casino concessionaire SJM Holdings Ltd, which provides the gaming licence for the satellite casino at Ponte 16. SJM Holdings had in a December public briefing pledged – as part of its new concession non-gaming investment - to recommission the floating structure and fit it with shops, food and drink outlets and a museum-like facility.
As well as being the gaming licence supplier for Ponte 16, SJM Holdings controls an effective 51 percent interest in Pier 16 – Property Development Ltd, the entity that operates the Ponte 16 casino resort. The remaining 49-percent stake is controlled by Success Universe.
Success Universe announced on Wednesday it would be 49 percent guarantor for refinancing of existing loan facilities for the Pier 16 – Property Development entity.
An extension to Ponte 16, if realised, would in likelihood be “in parallel” to SJM Holdings’ plan to introduce new tourism elements to a section of Macau peninsula running from the thoroughfare known as San Ma Lou, north to the Inner Harbour zone, Mr Ma told GGRAsia.
The plan he mentioned had been outlined by SJM Holdings’ chairman Daisy Ho Chiu Fung, as part of that firm’s pledges to promote “community tourism” in Macau.
Jun 23, 2023
Apr 26, 2023
Jun 23, 2023
Jun 23, 2023
Jun 23, 2023Veteran VIP gambling trade representative Kwok Chi Chung has confirmed to GGRAsia that a Macau-based and -licensed gaming promoter – or ‘junket’ – controlled by him, has...
Jun 14, 2023Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic...
Jun 14, 2023Sports betting and online casino operating platform...
Jun 14, 2023As a Taiwan-based business with a Chinese cultural...
Jun 13, 2023Two years ago, when Covid-19 was still affecting...
Jun 09, 2023Commercial opportunities for utilisation of...
Jun 08, 2023Gaming content and equipment maker Konami says it is...
Jun 07, 2023Casino gaming content and hardware provider Light &...
Jun 06, 2023Electronic table games (ETGs) supplier Interblock dd is...
Jun 05, 2023Random number generator (RNG) testing tools are among the...
Jun 01, 2023Alfastreet, a manufacturer of electronic gaming machines,...
Jun 01, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is tweaking...
Jun 01, 2023The iGaming segment in Asia “has grown rapidly” since...
May 31, 2023Showing slot machine players – via animations on the...
May 31, 2023Macau stocks in likelihood “have been punished too much...
May 31, 2023There are foreign companies still interested in investing...
May 31, 2023Thailand could pass the necessary enabling legislation for...
May 30, 2023China will remain a key market for Asian gaming...
May 30, 2023Alejandro Tengco (pictured in a file photo), chairman and...
May 30, 2023There are “plenty of reasons” for the global gaming...
May 30, 2023Gaming equipment provider International Game Technology Plc...
May 30, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023 Special Edition:...
May 29, 2023Austria-based gaming equipment maker and operator Novomatic...
May 25, 2023Sports betting and online casino operating platform...
May 24, 2023The business performance in Asia of gaming content and...
May 18, 2023The organisers of Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia 2023...
May 17, 2023Gaming content and equipment supplier Light & Wonder...
May 16, 2023Casino equipment maker Sega Sammy Creation Inc is to...
May 09, 2023Casino slot machine and digital gaming content provider...
May 05, 2023The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia event in Singapore is the...
May 04, 2023An adviser to a Thailand parliamentary committee mulling...
(Click here for more)
3,000
Total number of workers Mohegan Gaming plans to hire for its Inspire Entertainment Resort in South Korea