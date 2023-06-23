Ponte 16 casino resort extension back on table: investor

A “three-storey mall” and an open-air “plaza” are being proposed for an extension to Ponte 16, a casino-hotel complex overlooking Macau’s Inner Harbour, says Hoffman Ma Ho Man, deputy chairman of Success Universe Group Ltd, an investor in the venue.

In comments to GGRAsia, Mr Ma said the property’s backers were in discussion with the local government, following a pandemic-related hiatus.

The idea of extending the venue and adding facilities has been discussed for more than a decade, with several redesigns along the way. Mr Ma mentioned to GGRAsia that at one stage the idea of a taller shopping mall tower had been mooted.

The latest proposal nonetheless took into account the Macau government’s tourism plans for the Inner Harbour district – on the city’s peninsula – and for “reviving its economy”, the Success Universe boss remarked.

He declined to be drawn on costs for the proposal for an extension, but noted it was likely it would be supported by “bank loans”. The scheme could be built within “two years” of any Macau government approval, Mr Ma suggested.

The Ponte 16 casino resort is near a ferry terminal linking Macau and the Wanzai district of the neighbouring mainland China city of Zhuhai across the river.

Mr Ma also commented on the idea that an out-of-commission floating casino – the Palace Casino – might make a comeback as a non-gaming facility and be moored next to Ponte 16.

The floating structure is an assset of Macau casino concessionaire SJM Holdings Ltd, which provides the gaming licence for the satellite casino at Ponte 16. SJM Holdings had in a December public briefing pledged – as part of its new concession non-gaming investment - to recommission the floating structure and fit it with shops, food and drink outlets and a museum-like facility.

As well as being the gaming licence supplier for Ponte 16, SJM Holdings controls an effective 51 percent interest in Pier 16 – Property Development Ltd, the entity that operates the Ponte 16 casino resort. The remaining 49-percent stake is controlled by Success Universe.

Success Universe announced on Wednesday it would be 49 percent guarantor for refinancing of existing loan facilities for the Pier 16 – Property Development entity.

An extension to Ponte 16, if realised, would in likelihood be “in parallel” to SJM Holdings’ plan to introduce new tourism elements to a section of Macau peninsula running from the thoroughfare known as San Ma Lou, north to the Inner Harbour zone, Mr Ma told GGRAsia.

The plan he mentioned had been outlined by SJM Holdings’ chairman Daisy Ho Chiu Fung, as part of that firm’s pledges to promote “community tourism” in Macau.