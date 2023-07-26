Pragmatic launches game show format ‘Vegas Ball Bonanza’

“Vegas Ball Bonanza” is the latest Pragmatic Play Ltd online game release for the firm’s Live Casino offering for the iGaming sector.

A Wednesday release describes the product as a “game show” format. Players are invited to select tickets, each featuring a 3×3 grid containing nine numbers, which they must match with the balls that are randomly drawn by the game’s tumbling device.

Any matching numbers create either horizontal or vertical pay lines, with up to four lines to be won per round. Hitting the ‘full house’ pattern will pay out 250 times the player’s bet.

Each game round in Vegas Ball Bonanza features bonus multipliers that can boost player winnings once activated. These multipliers are assigned to ‘lucky’ numbers which can be found in the tickets.

The title also features two bonus balls: ‘Star’ and ‘Wild’. Landing the Star ball activates all bonus multipliers simultaneously. The Wild ball can trigger additional balls, extending the game round and giving further chances for players to score wins.

“We’ve taken familiar mechanics and twisted them to suit Live Casino audiences, combining a low barrier to entry with bonus balls alongside thrilling multipliers packaged in a stunning environment designed to engage and retain players,” stated Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, as quoted in the Wednesday update.

The firm’s Live Casino portfolio includes “Sweet Bonanza CandyLand”, and the recently-released “Auto Mega Roulette”.