Pragmatic launches ‘Striking Hot 5’ traditional look slot

Pragmatic Play Ltd says its new “Striking Hot 5” online slot machine game (pictured) is a “reimagining of a classic fruit machine”.

The online gaming content provider said in a Monday press release that the title is played across 5×3 reels.

It features traditional land-based casino symbols such as cherries, grapes and lemons which must form matching combinations across the titles’ five paylines to award a win.

The slot product also has dollar scatter symbols on its reels which can pay regardless of their position on a payline, if three or more are landed anywhere on the game grid.

Pragmatic Play says the “biggest win potential” is found within the ‘seven’ symbol, with a line of this alone awarding 1,000 times.

“The title also benefits from having some of the big win potential more commonly found in online games offering players a huge max win of 5,000 times within its retro gameplay,” said Irina Cornides, Pragmatic Play’s chief operating officer, as quoted in the release.

She added this would be a “draw” for new players, as well as appealing to “existing fans of more traditional titles”.

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to seven new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single application programming interface (API).

Recent slot game releases in its collection of more than 250 games include “Black Bull”, “Greedy Wolf”, and “Gorilla Mayhem”.