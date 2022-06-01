Pragmatic Play adds speed blackjack to Live Casino offering

Pragmatic Play Ltd, an online gaming content provider, says it has added speed blackjack tables to its Live Casino offer. The latter features an online live-dealer casino game portfolio.

The firm said in a Wednesday press release that the new tables add features that “bring a new twist” to the classic casino title, with the speed blackjack supplier offering “side bets, auto-decisions and more” to provide a “fast-paced play session.”

According to the release, the new speed variant of blackjack “allows for simultaneous decision offers, reducing game round length by up to 30 percent.”

Pragmatic Play said the product refreshment expands the offer of its new “Ruby Studio”, which features a number of VIP and regular blackjack tables.

The statement quoted Yossi Barzely, Pragmatic Play’s chief business development officer, as saying: “Bringing new gaming opportunities to players is at the core of what we aim to do at Pragmatic Play and we’re very pleased to grow the footprint of our catalogue further with the launch of our new product, speed blackjack.”

He added: “The performance of our Live Casino offering is a great success story, and we are keen to capitalise further on the luxury environment it offers.”

The firm said also that it was “ramping up” its slot game development, aiming to release up to eight new games a month, while also increasing its Live Casino, bingo and virtual sports offerings.

In March, Pragmatic Play said it had expanded market coverage for its Live Casino product range, widening its reach to Romania and Georgia.