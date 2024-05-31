Pragmatic Play creates ‘super symbols’ in new Loki title

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content provider to the iGaming industry, announced on Thursday its latest slot game, “Revenge of Loki Megaways”, themed around the Norse god Loki.

In the new title, the “God of Mischief can unleash a blazing free spins round with a cacophony of wilds,” stated the firm in a press release.

“Super symbols hold the key to unlocking wild reels that randomly transform high-paying symbols in this six-reel slot with up to 117,649 ways to win,” said the company.

It added: “Four scatters landing in the base game spell out Loki’s name across the grid and award nine free spins, with more scatters awarding additional free spins.”

The Loki symbol can also appear during the bonus game, awarding up to two additional free spins or a 1x-2x multiplier, said the iGaming supplier.

Irina Cornides, Pragmatic’s chief operating officer, was quoted as saying: “Revenge of Loki Megaways is Pragmatic Play’s second outing with the God of Mischief and includes super symbols that can fill the reel above it with wilds and randomly transform high-paying symbols, potentially leading to wins of up to 10,000x.”

Pragmatic Play says it currently produces up to eight new digital slot titles a month. The firm also delivers Live Casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single application programming interface (API).