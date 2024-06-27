Pragmatic Play extends Midas-themed slot offer

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content supplier to the iGaming industry, has launched “Hand of Midas 2,” an extension of a mythological-themed slot game.

The 5×3 slot can see ‘wilds’ land with random multipliers of 2x, 3x, 5x or 10x. If more than one wild hits on the same spin, their multipliers are added together and applied to the win, according to a Thursday press release.

Hitting three scatters awards between nine and 27 free spins, as randomly determined by nine mini reels before the round begins.

During the feature, wilds remain ‘sticky’ on the screen and a general win multiplier increases by +2x, +3x, +5x or +10x whenever a wild lands with a multiplier. Hitting two scatters during the bonus retriggers the feature with up to 18 free spins, said the company.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, was cited as saying in the announcement: “Hand of Midas 2 builds on the success of its predecessor with the same great features,” plus “increased win potential of up to 8,000x the bet.”

She added that as well as “launching original themes and titles, Pragmatic Play continues to expand its player-favourite game series”.

Recent releases include “Buffalo King Untamed Megaways”, ‘Big Bass Mission Fishin’”, and “Sweet Bonanza 1000”.