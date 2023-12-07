Pragmatic Play launches Lucky 6 Roulette with a twist

Pragmatic Play Ltd, a content provider to the iGaming industry, says it has added a “thrilling twist” to a casino classic game, with the debut of “Lucky 6 Roulette”, the firm’s latest release for its Live Casino offer. The latter features an online live-dealer casino game portfolio.

Lucky 6 Roulette “maintains the familiar elements of roulette, providing players with their favourite betting types, while introducing six ‘Lucky Numbers’ with each game round,” stated the company in a press release.

“After bets are closed, each ‘Lucky Number’ is given a unique ‘Lucky Multiplier’ between 50x to 2,088x the player’s bet, boosting the winning potential to exciting new heights,” it added.

Lucky 6 Roulette joins Pragmatic Play’s suite of Live Casino games, which includes the recent adventure-themed game show Treasure Island.

The announcement quoted Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, as saying that Lucky 6 Roulette “takes the excitement of live roulette to the next level”.

She said: “It’s set in a stunning studio that serves up rich visuals to complement the premium elements of roulette, while delivering players six chances to win boosted prizes with each game round.”

“Pragmatic Play is always looking to offer new ways to enjoy Live Casino. Lucky 6 Roulette joins many other favourites in a portfolio that continues to power up new possibilities of play for operators and their players,” added Mr Cornides.