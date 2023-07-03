Pragmatic Play rocks it with new ‘Hellvis Wild’ slot

A rock ‘n’ roll -themed slot “Hellvis Wild” is the latest digital game offering from online gaming content provider Pragmatic Play Ltd.

The game’s character Hellvis thrashes his virtual guitar to electrify the symbols – including the highest-paying ones, guitar picks, microphones and studded bracelets – across 5×3 reels.

Symbols must form a matching combination across any of the title’s 243 winning ways in order to gain an award.

Players have the opportunity to amp up these wins by two ‘wilds’, both of which substitute for all base game symbols. The appearance of a golden version of the wild symbol nudges down the reels after they initially land, and increases a multiplier by 1x for each nudge.

At least three ‘scatters’ are needed to unlock seven free spins with more scatters granting additional spins.

The escalating bonus round feature seen in Hellvis Wild has also been seen in other recent Pragmatic Play slot releases, such a “Spellbinding Mystery”; “Wisdom of Athena,” announced last month; and “Heist for the Golden Nuggets”, said the company.

“Hellvis Wild strikes the perfect chord for fans of nudging wild multipliers, which can steadily increase the win potential in both the base game and free spins,” Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, was cited as saying in a Monday press release.