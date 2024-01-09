Pragmatic Play unleashes new slot ‘The Big Dawgs’

The hounds are out for some serious slot action via “The Big Dawgs” from Pragmatic Play Ltd.

The maker says the canine-themed online slot offers 2,304 ways to win. ‘Litter’ of dog symbols and other symbols can create winning combinations from left to right, top to bottom, anywhere on the 5×5 grid, according to the firm.

Each winning combination will add either a ‘Wild’ or ‘Multi Wild’ – with 2x multiplier – to the reels.

A 2×2 or 3×3 ‘Big Dawg Wild’ can also trigger randomly on any spin, which the maker says boosts the potential for a player to register a win.

As winning symbols fall away, the word “DAWGS” is revealed underneath, graffitied both horizontally and vertically across the grid. Uncovering one or both of these words triggers the ‘Dirty Dawgs’ or ‘Double Dawgs’ free spins bonus round respectively.

A total of 10 free spins are awarded in the Double Dawgs bonus round, during which a 1x multiplier increases by 1x after each win and remains ‘sticky’ between spins.

The Big Dawgs follows “Blade & Fangs”, Pragmatic Play’s first slot release of 2024.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, was cited saying in a Monday press release on The Big Dawgs: “Offering 2,304 ways to win and two distinct free spin bonus rounds with a novel way to access them, The Big Dawgs is a wild and fun addition to Pragmatic Play’s growing collection of canine-themed slots.”