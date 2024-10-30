 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Provisions in Singapore casino control update in effect Weds

Oct 30, 2024 Latest News, Singapore, Top of the deck  

Provisions in Singapore casino control update in effect Weds

Some provisions under Singapore’s new Casino Control (Amendment) Act 2024, a statute passed by the city-state’s parliament on September 10, come into effect on Wednesday (October 30).

A Tuesday press release from the Ministry of Home Affairs said the amended act would: “Enhance the operational effectiveness of our casino regulatory regime; tighten the regulation of the casinos and licensees; strengthen protection for vulnerable groups; and regularise the casino entry levies collected from 4 April to 7 May 2024.”

The latter was a reference to resolving an administrative overlap. Between those dates levies for Singapore citizens and permanent residents to enter the country’s two casinos had reverted to an earlier, lower rate.

The amendment restores the parliament’s original intention of casino entry levies being at SGD150 (US$113 currently) per day and SGD3,000 yearly.

At the September second reading of the-then bill, there was also mention of changes to operational rules to permit cashless gaming.

That was not referred to in Tuesday’s press release on the coming into effect of the bill.

Other updates mentioned at the time of the first reading in August included enabling the city’s two casino operators to share patron data – without customer consent – for the purposes of tackling money laundering, terrorism financing and weapons proliferation financing.

Tuesday’s announcement said the other provisions under the amended act “will be operationalised at a later date”.

Singapore’s casino sector is a duopoly shared between Resorts World Sentosa, run by Genting Singapore Ltd; and Marina Bay Sands, operated by a unit of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

First FX crime suspects held since new Macau law: police

First FX crime suspects held since new Macau law: police

Oct 30, 2024  

Macau’s Judiciary Police held a press briefing to announce the first case on Tuesday of detention of two suspects for the crime of unlicensed foreign exchange (FX) trading, since a relevant law...
Read More
Macau to continue solid economic expansion: Fitch

Macau to continue solid economic expansion: Fitch

Oct 30, 2024  

Crane NXT buys TruTag’s smart packaging assets

Crane NXT buys TruTag’s smart packaging assets

Oct 30, 2024  

Provisions in Singapore casino control update in effect Weds

Provisions in Singapore casino control update in effect

Oct 30, 2024  

Macau package visit tally doubles in year to Sept 30

Macau package visit tally doubles in year to Sept 30

Oct 29, 2024  

Pick of the Day

”Our third quarter performance is a strong indication that ... we are still on track to meet our PHP100 billion revenue target by year-end”

Alejandro Tengco
Chairman and chief executive of Pagcor