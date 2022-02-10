 

The latest news on the gaming industry in Asia

Public comment on Wakayama IR plan now open until Mar 10

Feb 10, 2022 Japan, Latest News, Top of the deck  

Public comment on Wakayama IR plan now open until Mar 10

The Wakayama prefectural government in Japan launched on Wednesday a public-comment gathering process on its District Development Plan for a tilt at a casino complex, or integrated resort (IR). The deadline for comment submissions is March 10, according to GGRAsia’s Japan correspondent.

On Monday, a committee of Wakayama’s prefectural assembly tasked with examining the local IR effort issued a statement saying planning and fundraising for such a project was “still unclear”.

The committee nonetheless agreed to let the public-comment phase begin, after the government in the Wakayama prefecture (pictured) emphasised the limited time available before the April 28 deadline for submitting such a scheme to the national government.

Clairvest Neem Ventures KK is leading the project proposal, with some involvement from United States-based casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp, according to a September statement by the latter.

A budget of JPY470 billion (US$4.07 billion) has been mentioned previously for a casino resort in Wakayama.

Under Japan’s casino-liberalisation arrangements, qualifying local governments must have a private-sector partner in order to develop a project. Up to three such facilities will be allowed in Japan, under the country’s liberalisation framework.

Related articles
More news

Latest News

Ex-Macau casino exec Aziz gets year jail over college bribes

Ex-Macau casino exec Aziz gets year jail over college bribes

Feb 10, 2022  

Former Macau and Las Vegas casino executive Gamal Aziz (pictured in a file photo) received on Wednesday a year and a day in jail, the longest prison sentence handed down so far, in connection with a...
Read More
Public comment on Wakayama IR plan now open until Mar 10

Public comment on Wakayama IR plan now open until Mar 10

Feb 10, 2022  

MGM China’s CNY mass drop 85pct of pre-Covid: COO

MGM China’s CNY mass drop 85pct of pre-Covid: COO

Feb 10, 2022  

Pick of the Day

”It’s still quite dynamic in the [Macau] marketplace, the conversion of former junket players to in-house players and, to some extent, to premium-mass players”

Hubert Wang
President and chief operating officer of casino operator MGM China