Feb 10, 2022
Public comment on Wakayama IR plan now open until Mar 10
Feb 10, 2022
The Wakayama prefectural government in Japan launched on Wednesday a public-comment gathering process on its District Development Plan for a tilt at a casino complex, or integrated resort (IR). The deadline for comment submissions is March 10, according to GGRAsia’s Japan correspondent.
On Monday, a committee of Wakayama’s prefectural assembly tasked with examining the local IR effort issued a statement saying planning and fundraising for such a project was “still unclear”.
The committee nonetheless agreed to let the public-comment phase begin, after the government in the Wakayama prefecture (pictured) emphasised the limited time available before the April 28 deadline for submitting such a scheme to the national government.
Clairvest Neem Ventures KK is leading the project proposal, with some involvement from United States-based casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp, according to a September statement by the latter.
A budget of JPY470 billion (US$4.07 billion) has been mentioned previously for a casino resort in Wakayama.
Under Japan’s casino-liberalisation arrangements, qualifying local governments must have a private-sector partner in order to develop a project. Up to three such facilities will be allowed in Japan, under the country’s liberalisation framework.
