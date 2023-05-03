Raffles, Andaz likely to open in 2H at Galaxy Macau: firm

The Raffles at Galaxy Macau hotel tower (pictured), part of Cotai’s Galaxy Macau Phase 3 project, is likely to open in the second half of this year, according to a statement emailed to GGRAsia in response to our enquiry.

Andaz Macau, another new hotel at the casino resort, was also likely to launch in the second half, added the complex’s promoter, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

A representative of the firm cited the need to complete recruitment of labour as a factor in the timings.

“We will shortly commence to recruit additional staff for Raffles and Andaz. At this point in time, we expect Raffles and Andaz to open in the second half of 2023,” said the company representative.

The person added: “Our initial priority is to staff up, for our existing resorts facilities. We’ve been actively working with the Macau government on our labour requirements. Galaxy Entertainment Group always prioritises locals.”

In late April, Galaxy Entertainment had affirmed that Raffles would not open by the time of the five-day Labour Day festivities – a holiday on the Chinese mainland – ending on Wednesday. Raffles at Galaxy Macau is due to have 450 suites. Andaz Macau is to have 700 rooms and suites, according to corporate information.

Galaxy Macau Phase 3 also features the Galaxy International Convention Center. It has been operational since the middle of April, when it hosted its first corporate sales convention, and then a concert by K-pop boy band Treasure on April 22, according to company information.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the body in charge of hotel licensing in the city, told GGRAsia in late March that Raffles at Galaxy Macau had been approved for operation.

Regarding already-operational hotels at Macau casino resorts, there has been discussion among investment analysts about what percentage of rooms have been available for open sale in Macau hotels during recent peak holiday periods. Labour constraints following shedding of non-gaming workers during the three-year Covid-19 pandemic have been cited as a factor.

Andy Wu Keng Kuong, president of Macau Travel Industry Council, told local media this week that about 4,000 to 5,000 hotel rooms were not open for public sale during the April 29 to May 3 holiday period.

As of February, Macau had a total of 38,839 operational guest rooms via an aggregate of 126 hotels and inns, according to information provided by MGTO to GGRAsia.