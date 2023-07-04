Raffles at Galaxy Macau open but for invited guests only

The Raffles at Galaxy Macau hotel tower (pictured), part of Cotai’s Galaxy Macau Phase 3 project, is already welcoming guests, GGRAsia has learned.

The property is currently in its “soft opening” stage and available to a “limited number” of invited guests only, according to Galaxy Macau’s booking hotline.

GGRAsia approached the complex’s promoter, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, seeking more information about the soft opening, namely when it started and what type of guests were eligible to stay at the property. We had not received a reply by the time this story went online.

Raffles at Galaxy Macau features approximately 450 suites. According to the Galaxy Macau property’s official website, the hotel tower is to have a bar, spa facilities, and a speciality restaurant to be led by a “multi-Michelin-starred Japanese chef”.

Andaz Macau, another new hotel at the casino resort, is likely to launch in the fourth quarter, according to a memo in May by brokerage J.P. Morgan Securities (Asia Pacific) Ltd, quoting comments by Galaxy Entertainment’s management during a conference call with investment analysts. That hotel is to have 700 rooms and suites, according to corporate information already issued by Galaxy Entertainment.

Galaxy Macau Phase 3 also features the Galaxy International Convention Center. It hosted its first event in mid-April.

The 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena, also part of Phase 3, staged its first concert on April 22, according to company information.

The Macao Government Tourism Office, the body in charge of hotel licensing in the city, told GGRAsia in late March that Raffles at Galaxy Macau had been approved for operation.