Resort World Genting reopens casino, selected facilities

The Resorts World Genting casino complex in Malaysia reopened on Thursday a number of facilities to the public, including the Genting Casino. That is according to a Thursday notice on the website of the venue, a property operated by Genting Malaysia Bhd.

The firm had announced on May 31 that the whole of the complex (pictured in a file photo) was to be shut temporarily, due to an uptick in Covid-19 infections in Malaysia.

“Resorts World Genting has reopened with limited offerings” with effect from Thursday, in accordance with Malaysia’s national recovery plan regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, stated the notice issued that day.

It added: “All our employees are fully vaccinated and ready to welcome guests in a safe environment at Resorts World Genting. Some of our facilities and offerings are only available to guests who are fully vaccinated.”

Aside from Genting Casino, other amenities were listed on the complex’s website as open for business, including a number of hotel venues: Resorts World Awana, Genting Grand, and Highlands Hotel. A number of dine-in outlets was also on the list, which stated: “Our premises are open to fully vaccinated individuals only.”

In its notice, Resorts World Genting said it “would be reopening more facilities and offerings once interstate travel is allowed” within Malaysia.

Brokerage Nomura had said last week that the mulled reopening of Resorts World Genting on October 1 would be a “positive development” for parent Genting Malaysia.

Once Resorts World Genting had reopened, Nomura said investors should also pay attention to any news on the launch date for the Skyworlds outdoor theme park. The brokerage’s analysts said it should happen “some time within the fourth quarter 2021″.

The new outdoor theme park at Resorts World Genting has been touted as a likely major draw for tourists.