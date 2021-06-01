All of Resorts World Genting shut for now due to pandemic

The whole of the Resorts World Genting casino complex (pictured) has been temporarily shut due to national Covid-19 countermeasures in Malaysia, says a message on the property’s website.

The casino itself was temporarily shuttered from Monday last week (May 24) due to a so-called movement control order imposed by the country’s government as a Covid-19 countermeasure.

The venue said in a Monday announcement: “Following the government’s announcement on the nationwide total lockdown, Resorts World Genting will be temporarily closed until further notice.”

It added: “Essential resort-based services such as security, bomba [fire services], utilities and clinics will remain operational.”

Genting Malaysia Bhd is the promoter of Resorts World Genting, a facility located near the capital Kuala Lumpur.

Brokerage Nomura said in a recent note, it was lowering by 17 percent its 2021 revenue estimates for Genting Malaysia, due to Covid-19 related restrictions.

The institution now expects Genting Malaysia to report full-year revenue of nearly MYR5.25 billion (US$1.26 billion), down from a previous forecast of MYR6.32 billion.

The pandemic has also had an impact on work on a new outdoor theme park at the resort, Genting Malaysia said last week.

The firm said it was “working towards” the completion “in the third quarter of 2021” of its Genting SkyWorlds outdoor theme park.

In February, the firm’s management had said it was targeting the second quarter this year for the launch of the theme park