Resorts World Manila rebrands as Newport World Resorts

Resorts World Manila is rebranding as “Newport World Resorts” (pictured) from Wednesday (July 20), the management of the Philippine gaming and leisure complex said in a press release that day.

The management clarified, in response to an enquiry from GGRAsia, there was “status quo” in terms of Genting Hong Kong Ltd being “partners in gaming licence and equity” for the property.

“The name change reflects a shift in perspective for the brand to present itself as the most innovative, dynamic, and comprehensive casino, hotels, and entertainment complex in the country,” the management said in its Wednesday release.

It added: “Newport World Resorts is reinventing the brand to bring together its pioneering integrated resorts and the best of its community within the sprawling Newport City complex.”

The area where the complex is situated is known as Newport City.

The resort site is run by Travellers International Hotel Group Inc, a venture between Philippine conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc and Genting Hong Kong. ‘Resorts World’ is a branding that has been commonly used by casino venues across the world that are run by the Genting marque.

Alliance Global had said in its 2021 annual report to the Philippine bourse that Genting Hong Kong had a 30 percent holding in Travellers International’s common shares as of December 31.

Genting Hong Kong – formerly specialising in casino cruise ship operations – entered liquidation in January, and its own shares have been suspended from trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Newport World Resorts currently has five international hotel brands: Marriott Manila Hotel, Sheraton Manila Hotel, Hilton Manila, Hotel Okura Manila, and Holiday Inn Express Manila.

The venue – near Manila International Airport, and connected to it by a passenger bridge – opened as Resorts World Manila in 2009, and was the first of the new-generation large-scale private-sector casino resorts in the Philippine capital.