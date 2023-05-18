Rosewood brand hotel at Vietnam’s Hoiana in 2024

Vietnam casino complex Hoiana Resort & Golf (pictured in file photo) is to have a Rosewood-branded hotel, to open “in 2024″, a resort spokesperson confirmed to GGRAsia by email in response to our enquiry.

Rosewood Hoi An would be the final hotel to be launched at the resort – which features a foreigner-only casino – based on current development plans.

A 330-room luxury property called New World Hoiana Beach Resort opened at the Hoiana complex in late April, according to corporate information. That took the total number of room keys at the development to “more than 1,200”, the spokesperson for Hoiana noted in the email to GGRAsia.

New World and Rosewood are respectively accommodation brands of Hong Kong-based Rosewood Hotel Group, which is managed by the Cheng family. The family also founded and runs the Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd and New World Development Co Ltd. The latter is a Hong Kong-listed conglomerate focused on property development, infrastructure and services.

The Cheng family had been previously connected to the launch of the Hoiana project.

Another of the Rosewood Hotel Group’s hotel brands – KHOS – had been earmarked for the Hoiana complex.

In an “initial plan”, KHOS Hoiana “was one of the properties at Hoiana Resort & Golf,” but New World Hoiana Beach Resort had taken its place, said the spokesperson. The reason for the change was not clarified.

The Hoiana complex currently houses three other accommodation options: Hoiana Hotel & Suites, Hoiana Residences and New World Hoiana Hotel.