Vietnam’s Hoiana gets new 330-room beach resort

Apr 27, 2023 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
A “New World” branded resort opened on Wednesday within Hoiana Resort & Golf, a beachside complex with foreigner-only casino on Vietnam’s central coast at Hoi An, in Quang Nam province, according to a press release.
According to the website of Hoiana Resort & Golf, the new facility – New World Hoiana Beach Resort (pictured) – has 330 guestrooms and suites.
Its launch coincides with national holidays in Vietnam, running from April 29 to May 2, inclusive.
In July last year, Hoiana Resort & Golf launched a 476-room facility called New World Hoiana Hotel.
The New World brand was founded by the Hong Kong-based Cheng family, which is linked to a number of entities including privately-held Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd, an investor in casino projects.
In March, an entity called Let’s Win Group had a “grand opening ceremony” for what it termed a “club” at Hoiana Resort & Golf.
Let’s Win Group is said to have been established seven years ago. Its business portfolio includes “high-end travel services and slot machine centre” operations, as per a press release.
Apr 13, 2023
Apr 04, 2023
Apr 27, 2023
Apr 27, 2023
Apr 27, 2023Many Macau casinos visited by GGRAsia on Wednesday and Thursday (April 26 and 27) had plenty of customers on their mass-market gambling floors even before the holidays surrounding Labour Day on May...
Apr 27, 2023
(Click here for more)
”If and when Pagcor decides to privatise [its casinos] as mentioned by chairman Alejandro Tengco, we will look into the terms and conditions if we can participate”
Armin Antonio Santos
President and chief executive of Philippine-listed Premium Leisure