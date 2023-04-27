Vietnam’s Hoiana gets new 330-room beach resort

A “New World” branded resort opened on Wednesday within Hoiana Resort & Golf, a beachside complex with foreigner-only casino on Vietnam’s central coast at Hoi An, in Quang Nam province, according to a press release.

According to the website of Hoiana Resort & Golf, the new facility – New World Hoiana Beach Resort (pictured) – has 330 guestrooms and suites.

Its launch coincides with national holidays in Vietnam, running from April 29 to May 2, inclusive.

In July last year, Hoiana Resort & Golf launched a 476-room facility called New World Hoiana Hotel.

The New World brand was founded by the Hong Kong-based Cheng family, which is linked to a number of entities including privately-held Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd, an investor in casino projects.

In March, an entity called Let’s Win Group had a “grand opening ceremony” for what it termed a “club” at Hoiana Resort & Golf.

Let’s Win Group is said to have been established seven years ago. Its business portfolio includes “high-end travel services and slot machine centre” operations, as per a press release.