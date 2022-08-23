Hann signs Accor for Sofitel, Emblems hotels at Clark

Hann Lux, a development complementary to Hann Casino and Resort at Clark, in the Philippines, is to offer two luxury hotel brands of French hospitality group Accor SA.

They will be known as Sofitel Clark, which will have 300 rooms, and Emblems Clark, which will have 200 rooms. Hann Lux will be at New Clark City, close to Hann Casino and Resort.

Garth Simmons (pictured left), chief executive for Accor, Southeast Asia, Japan and South Korea; and Daesik Han (pictured right), chairman and CEO of Hann Philippines Inc, the promoter of Hann Lux and of the casino complex; signed on Monday a deal to bring the hotel marques to Clark, a growing casino destination.

Hann Casino and Resort had in early March a soft opening for 270 rooms of another Accor hospitality brand, Swissôtel. That hotel will eventually have an aggregate of 372 rooms available later this year, according to Hann Resorts’ corporate materials.

“We are excited to expand our partnership… with Accor, a global leader in the hospitality industry,” said Mr Han, as cited in a Tuesday press release about Monday’s deal signing.

Mr Han was also cited as stating: “Having Sofitel Clark and Emblems Clark in Hann Lux will surely make it a celebrated destination,” attracting clients “not only from all over the Philippines but also from around the world”.

The hotel group’s Mr Simmons described the arrangement as a “landmark multi-agreement signing,” that “reaffirms the trust and confidence” Hann Philippines “place in Accor”.

According to the joint press releae, Hann Lux will have “high-end fashion stores”, “French-inspired cafes”, conference facilities, swimming pools, spas, fitness centres, and executive lounges.

The release did not mention the timetable for launching Sofitel Clark and Emblems Clark.

Hann Resorts and Accor reached agreement in 2019 to introduce to Clark the latter’s hotel brands Banyan Tree, Angsana, and Mercure, the Tuesday release mentioned.

Hann Casino and Resort’s operator had said in 2020 that the Mercure-brand accommodation would be introduced at that property, as part of the rebranding exercise of the whole casino resort complex from the former Widus Hotel and Casino. The revamped Hann Casino and Resort had a soft opening in December.

A Banyan Tree and an Angsana property would eventually be part of Hann Lux.

