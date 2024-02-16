S. Korea Inspire casino using Light & Wonder system, games

Casino equipment and game technology provider Light & Wonder Inc has announced that its L&W Engage platform is being utilised at South Korea’s latest gaming venue, the foreigner-only casino at Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort. The platform is being used “to manage all operational and marketing aspects for slots and tables as well as cashless and cardless solutions”, added the casino supplier.

In a press release issued on Thursday, Light & Wonder also announced the delivery of 180 Quartz cabinets to Mohegan Inspire. The firm said the deployment was the “largest Quartz stadium in the world”. The stadium features an array of games including Tiger Baccarat, roulette, and Casino War.

The press release additionally highlighted the installation by Light & Wonder of “more than 170 gaming machines” on Mohegan Inpire’s casino floor, including units of the Kascada Dual Screen and Kascada Portrait cabinets. Titles such as “Duo Fu Duo Cai Grand”, “Coin Combo”, and “Jin Ji Bao Xi Grand” were among the slot game offerings available.

Light & Wonder said it had the “largest floor share of gaming machines” at the property.

The Mohegan Inspire casino, located in Incheon, outside Seoul, opened on February 3, offering 150 table games, 390 slot machines, and 160 electronic table games encompassing a live-dealer stadium. Operated by the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, trading as Mohegan, the complex also features non-gaming facilities, including 1,275 hotel rooms, 11 restaurants, and a 15,000-seat arena, which opened its first phase on November 30.

Light & Wonder emphasised in Thursday’s release that the implementation of its L&W Engage platform enabled Mohegan Inspire’s management to “leverage data to execute a cohesive curated customer journey at every touchpoint regardless of location, vertical or platform.”

The release quoted Lucas Cai, vice president of gaming at Mohegan Inspire, as saying that the property’s management believed “Light & Wonder’s top-performing games and solutions” would “help drive growth and streamline… operational efficiencies” at Mohegan Inspire.

Also quoted in the release, Simon Johnson, Light & Wonder’s senior vice president and managing director international, said the casino supplier was “committed to providing games and solutions designed to elevate the player experience”.

He added: “We are proud to expand our existing relationship and support Mohegan’s continued growth with our leading-edge product portfolio.”