S.Korea’s Mohegan Inspire casino to open on Saturday

The foreigner-only casino at Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, in South Korea, will open on Saturday (February 3), at 8.08am, said the property’s promoter in a Friday announcement.

The “Inspire Casino” features more than “10 table game variants, slot machines featuring the latest games, and a cutting-edge electronic table gaming [ETG] area,”it added.

The complex is promoted by United States-based Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, an entity that trades as Mohegan Gaming. South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism awarded last week the casino licence to Mohegan Inspire.

In January, the property – at Incheon, outside the country’s capital Seoul – had gained its five-star hotel rating from the Korea Tourism Association, a step said to be a precondition of gaming operations.

The casino, spread across two floors, features 150 gaming tables, more than 370 slot machines, and a 160-seat ETG stadium, according to the resort’s website.

The main casino floor (pictured) is located on the second floor – meaning in South Korea one level above the ground – at Mohegan Inspire. It encompasses two “high-limit zones, with premium fit outs and elevated offerings,” stated the company.

The VIP area is located on the third floor, providing what the firm said was “an intimate gaming experience” in the venue’s private salons.

Inspire, near Incheon International Airport, opened its first-phase of non-gaming facilities on November 30, including 1,275 hotel rooms, 10 restaurants, and a 15,000-seat arena. Its hotel was officially rated five-star on January 3. An 11th restaurant – a ‘Michael Jordan’s Steak House’, said to the be the first outside the U.S. to carry such branding – opened in December.