S.Korea’s Mohegan Inspire casino to open on Saturday

Feb 02, 2024 Newsdesk Latest News, Rest of Asia, Top of the deck
The foreigner-only casino at Mohegan Inspire Entertainment Resort, in South Korea, will open on Saturday (February 3), at 8.08am, said the property’s promoter in a Friday announcement.
The “Inspire Casino” features more than “10 table game variants, slot machines featuring the latest games, and a cutting-edge electronic table gaming [ETG] area,”it added.
The complex is promoted by United States-based Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, an entity that trades as Mohegan Gaming. South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism awarded last week the casino licence to Mohegan Inspire.
In January, the property – at Incheon, outside the country’s capital Seoul – had gained its five-star hotel rating from the Korea Tourism Association, a step said to be a precondition of gaming operations.
The casino, spread across two floors, features 150 gaming tables, more than 370 slot machines, and a 160-seat ETG stadium, according to the resort’s website.
The main casino floor (pictured) is located on the second floor – meaning in South Korea one level above the ground – at Mohegan Inspire. It encompasses two “high-limit zones, with premium fit outs and elevated offerings,” stated the company.
The VIP area is located on the third floor, providing what the firm said was “an intimate gaming experience” in the venue’s private salons.
Inspire, near Incheon International Airport, opened its first-phase of non-gaming facilities on November 30, including 1,275 hotel rooms, 10 restaurants, and a 15,000-seat arena. Its hotel was officially rated five-star on January 3. An 11th restaurant – a ‘Michael Jordan’s Steak House’, said to the be the first outside the U.S. to carry such branding – opened in December.
Feb 02, 2024
Feb 02, 2024
Feb 02, 2024
Feb 01, 2024
Feb 02, 2024Fitch Ratings Inc now expects Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd to resume dividend payments “in 2026”, it said in a Thursday note. In a previous update in July, the institution had mentioned...
Feb 02, 2024
(Click here for more)
"We expect the [Macau GGR] run-rate to re-accelerate to around MOP900 million per day from February 12 to February 17, the last six days of the Chinese New Year [holiday period]"
George Choi and Ryan Cheung
Analysts at Citigroup