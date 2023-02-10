S.Korea to resume short-term visas for Chinese visitors

The South Korean authorities are set to resume issuing short-term visas for travellers from China from February 11 (Saturday), reported the Yonhap News Agency, citing an official from the country’s interior ministry.

The decision to ease travel measures was made as the peak of Covid-19 infections in China had passed, stated the South Korean news agency, citing remarks from the nation’s interior ministry official Kim Seong-ho.

From January 2, South Korean authorities had restricted issuance of short-term visas at its embassy and consulates in China. Excluded from that protocols were diplomats, and people travelling for approved business or humanitarian purposes. The relaxation marks a u-turn in the policy as the measure had recently been extended to the end of February.

While the South Korean authorities are resuming the issuance of short-term visas for inbound travellers from China, these visitors are still required to undergo tests for Covid-19 infection.

According to South Korea’s measures, travellers via either the Chinese mainland, Macau or Hong Kong are still required to undergo a pre-departure and post-arrival Covid-19 test.

The South Korean government would review the gradual easing of Covid-19 restrictions for travellers from China after further assessment of the virus spread situation, Mr Kim was quoted as saying.

Chinese visitors were in pre-pandemic times an important customer segment for South Korea’s foreigner-only casinos, which account for 16 of that nation’s 17 casinos.