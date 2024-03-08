Sands China ties with CCTV.com for cultural, sports events

Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd has announced collaboration with CCTV.com to organise and promote various types of cultural events, arts performances, concerts and sports events. The platform is a news website run by Chinese state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV).

Sands China said in a press release the aim was to “promote Chinese traditional culture and classic works of art”.

The gaming group added the two would “jointly develop new cultural brands or promote existing ones related to stage plays, variety shows, films, TV dramas and online audiovisual content”. This would be via “organising events, tours, exhibitions and festivals”.

The casino firm also noted in the Thursday statement that it would work with CCTV.com, part of state-run China Media Group, “to produce stage plays, digital dramas and other intellectual property projects in Macau”.

Other areas of collaboration would be events related to “virtual sports” and “eSports” contests, the release said.

Since the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions at the start of 2023, a number of Macau casino operators had announced partnership with China-founded or -based entertainment providers to offer a variety of attractions to casino resort visitors, including live concerts, television and video programming coordinated via Macau, and awards ceremonies.

Sands China announced in early December that it had agreed a “strategic partnership” with respectively mainland China’s Tencent Video, and Hong Kong Maoyan Live Entertainment Ltd, part of the mainland’s Maoyan Entertainment, a cross-platform provider of entertainment-related services.

Some of the initiatives under that agreement were to be cultural and entertainment projects hosted in Sands China’s properties.