Sands China US$1.95bln notes exchange deadline now Mon

Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd has extended until Monday (August 8) at 5pm, New York time, its offer to investors to exchange an aggregate of US$1.95-billion principal value in senior notes.

They are instruments issued in three tranches, due respectively in 2027, 2029 and 2031 but not registered for United States regulatory purposes. The firm is offering to exchange them for fresh notes with the same coupons and maturity dates, but that are registered under the U.S. Securities Act 1933.

Over 99 percent of holders of the original notes had already tendered them for exchange by the initial deadline of August 4.

The process involves: US$700-million aggregate principal amount of 2.300-percent senior notes; US$650-million aggregate principal amount of 2.850-percent senior notes; and US$600-million aggregate principal amount of 3.250-percent senior notes

Sands China’s parent Las Vegas Sands Corp had said in the group’s second-quarter earnings announced last month that the Macau unit’s second-quarter 2022 adjusted property earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) had been negative by US$110 million, versus positive EBITDA of US$132 million in the same quarter in 2021.