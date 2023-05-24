Sands wants extra hotel in Cotai Expo expansion: report

Macau casino operator Sands China Ltd would like to build an extra hotel structure as part of a proposed expansion flagged in December, at its Cotai Expo meetings facility at the Venetian Macao resort (pictured).

That is according to a Wednesday report from Chinese-language news outlet Macao Daily News, indirectly citing Sands China’s president, Wilfred Wong Ying Wai.

The Cotai Expo expansion plan was now in its “preliminary design” stage, but included the idea of additional hotel rooms atop a circa 18,000-square-metre (193,750-sq.-feet) supplement to its capacity for meetings and conferences, Mr Wong was reported as saying.

When asked about the extent of such additional hotel space, the executive stressed that the principle and the details would be subject to agreement by the Macau government. The report did not give further details of the mulled hotel.

The casino operator’s current hotel inventory in Macau is about 12,000 rooms, Mr Wong mentioned in remarks to local media earlier this month.

Sands China – along with the city’s other five casino operators – has agreed to extra investment in the Macau market in return for a new 10-year gaming concession that started in January. Sands China’s committment is MOP30.0 billion (US$3.72 billion at current exchange rates) up to the end of 2032.

MOP27.8 billion of that is for “non-gaming projects that will also appeal to international visitors”, according to corporate information released in December.

Macao Daily News also cited on Wednesday some comment from Mr Wong regarding Sands China’s plan for its 50,000-sq.-m garden next to its Londoner Macao property on Cotai, where it intends to develop a glass conservatory as part of its investment pledge. He said planning was also at a “preliminary design” stage.