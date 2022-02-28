Sci Games’ Carnival Cow product approved in Macau

Casino equipment supplier Scientific Games Corp says its “Carnival Cow” product is the first slot machine game to be approved under Macau’s latest compliance standards, known as the Electronic Gaming Machine Technical Standards version 2.0.

The standards, from Macau’s casino regulator, the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, were published in September.

Scientific Games said in a Monday press release, it had “fast-tracked its development of version 2.0-compliant games with the new standards, to give operators the ability to receive popular games for their casino floors”.

Ken Jolly, the firm’s vice president and managing director for Asia, was cited in the announcement as saying: “We moved quickly so our customers are able to purchase games now that are compliant with the new regulatory requirements that will be completely implemented by the end of 2024.”

Scientific Games says it will also submit requests in the second quarter – for approval under the 2.0 standards – of its back-catalogue games under the “Duo Fu Duo Cai” and “Jin Ji Bao Xi” family of games, that are already on Dualos and DualosX cabinets installed in the Macau market.