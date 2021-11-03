Second hotel tower at Jeju Dream to open Nov 29

Lotte Tour Development Co Ltd, the operator of the Jeju Dream Tower complex, on Jeju island, South Korea, is to open a second hotel tower at the property on November 29.

The new tower will offer 850 guest rooms, under the Grand Hyatt Jeju brand. The first phase of the hotel portion of the resort, also under Grand Hyatt Jeju, opened in December 2020, offering 750 rooms.

The casino at the Jeju Dream Tower resort was launched last June.

The complex (pictured in an artist’s rendering) features two 38-floor towers, and covers a total floor area of 303,737 square metres (3,269,398 sq. feet).

According to a press release by Lotte Tour Development issued on Tuesday, Grand Hyatt Jeju will be the second largest Hyatt-branded property worldwide.

The casino at the Jeju Dream Tower recorded gaming revenue of KRW4.20 billion (nearly US$3.57 million) since the casino’s opening on June 11 and until June 30, according to an August note from South Korean brokerage Hana Financial Investment Co Ltd. Net casino sales (i.e. after deducting rebates and commissions) stood at KRW3.0 billion for the period.