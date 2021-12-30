Second imported Omicron case detected in Macau

Macau has confirmed its second imported Covid-19 infection case involving the Omicron variant, the city’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre said on Wednesday. The infected person is a 62-year-old male, a Macau ID holder who returned to the city on December 27 from the United States, via a transit stop in Singapore.

The patient was described as asymptomatic. His case has been classified as an imported infection, the Macau Covid-19 task force said. The city confirmed its first imported case of Omicron earlier this week, a 23-year-old male Macau ID holder who returned to the city on December 25, from the U.S. via Singapore.

Under Macau’s “closed loop” system for managing Covid-19, all air travellers from overseas are immediately placed in quarantine whether or not they test ‘positive’ on arrival.

Currently, mainland China remains the only place that has a largely quarantine-free travel arrangement with Macau. The neighbouring city of Hong Kong – in pre-pandemic times an important source of gamblers for Macau’s casinos – is yet to ease travel ties with Macau.

Hong Kong has recently seen imported Covid-19 infection cases involving the Omicron variant. A total of 70 Omicron cases had been recorded as of Wednesday, said that city’s Centre for Health Protection in a press statement.