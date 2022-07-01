Sega Sammy to launch Genesis Crest 43J cabinet in Asia

Casino equipment supplier Sega Sammy Creation Inc said in a Friday release it was debuting its Genesis Crest 43J cabinet in Asia. The product will be available at an in-person trade show, G2E Asia: Special Edition Singapore, to take place in late August.

The cabinet (pictured) features a 43-inch, J-shaped, 4K monitor. The player panel has a 13.3-inch liquid crystal display touch screen and a wireless phone charger. The cabinet is completed by a full high-definition 27-inch topper.

Games available for the Genesis Crest 43J cabinet include two titles under the ‘Fa Fa Jin Lun’ progressive link series, the ‘Three Eyed God’ title part of the ‘Winning Cash’ series, as well as ‘Panda’s Treasure’, the company said.

The press release by Sega Sammy Creation quoted managing director Masahiro Kurosaki as saying that, “on top of top-notch quality and reliability, the Genesis Crest 43J also makes maintenance easier,” and allows for “more efficient” technical service.

He added: “The game content will make full use of the hardware capabilities and allow for a broad range of game types and features.”

Sega Sammy Creation, a unit of Japanese entertainment conglomerate Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, has been expanding its footprint in Asia with new slot products.