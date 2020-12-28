Several RWS non-gaming sites at capacity: Genting

Several non-gaming attractions at the Singapore casino complex, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), were on Monday already operating at “capacity”, according to a notice on the property’s website. Visitors to these attractions are currently required to make an advanced reservation, as part of measures to prevent the spread locally of Covid-19.

“Universal Studios Singapore [pictured in a file photo] has reached capacity for 28, 31 December 2020 and 1 January 2021. S.E.A. Aquarium has reached capacity for 28 and 29 December, 2020,” stated the notice for the consumer-facing site of the complex, which is promoted by Genting Singapore Ltd. A previous note had stated capacity had also been reached on December 27 for both the Universal Studios Singapore and S.E.A. Aquarium.

In mid-December, Singapore announced that from December 28 it was moving to “phase three” of its easing from its so-called “circuit breaker” measures against Covid-19.

Phase three involved further relaxation in terms of size of social gathering allowed, as well as easing of operational capacity for shopping malls and attractions.

The latter are now being allowed to operate at a capacity of up to 65 percent, compared to a previous 50-percent capacity, although the Singapore government did not specify at time of its easing announcement whether the term “attractions” also covered the country’s two casino resorts.

The other property in Singapore’s casino duopoly is Marina Bay Sands, run by a unit of United States-based Las Vegas Sands Corp.

The city-state’s two casino complexes – which had both been shuttered earlier in the health crisis – have already flagged the fact that their hotel facilities are currently being marketed to domestic customers, in the absence of meaningful numbers of foreign visitors.

In early December, Resorts World Sentosa confirmed it was offering Singaporeans chances to spend SingapoRediscovers Vouchers, a government-voucher subsidy scheme designed to promote domestic tourism.

Marina Bay Sands has also said it is accepting the vouchers.