Sightline links to IGT, Konami on cashless casino play

Sightline Payments LLC and IGT, a subsidiary of casino slot machine maker International Game Technology Plc, announced on Monday a partnership to deliver cashless gaming to consumers, via Sightline’s digital commerce platform Play+, and respectively, IGT’s IGTPay; IGT’s Resort Wallet – part of the IGT Advantage casino management system; and IGT’s PlaySports sports betting platform.

Sightline’s Play+ has been added as a funding method into the land-based gaming cashless wagering process available under IGTPay and via Resort Wallet, according to a press release.

Joe Pappano, co-chief executive of Sightline, was quoted as saying: “Working in tandem with IGT’s complementary suite of products will help us transform even more traditional casino floors into fully cashless ecosystems.”

Ryan Reddy, IGT senior vice president for video lottery terminals, systems and payments, was cited in the release as saying: “The demand for cashless gaming solutions is at an all-time high and increasing rapidly, so this partnership will help operators give their patrons the convenience they’re looking for in a safe, secure, and seamless manner.”

Marcus Prater, executive director of industry trade body the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM), had commented recently on the accelerated interest within the land-based casino industry, about the role of cashless gaming, amid general security concerns, even leaving aside the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a separate announcement on Friday, Sightline and casino equipment supplier Konami Gaming Inc announced a partnership to deliver cashless gaming through Sightline’s Play+ digital payments technology and Konami’s Synkros casino management system.

Malaysia’s Genting group was among investors that raised US$100 million earlier this year for Sightline Payments, for tasks including the latter acquiring casino mobile application developer JOINGO LLC.