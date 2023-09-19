SiGMA Asia 2023 drew 217 exhibitors from across the globe

SiGMA Asia 2023, a trade show and conference for the online gaming sector held in the Philippine capital Manila, attracted 217 exhibitors drawn from six continents, said a post-show report issued on Monday by the organisers.

The top-10 countries for exhibitors were the Philippines, as well as the prominent online gaming jurisdictions of Malta and Curaçao, plus Singapore, the Republic of Cyprus, Malaysia, Thailand, Georgia, the United Kingdom, and Brazil.

The update said 68 percent were service providers, and 23 percent were operators, with the remaining 9 percent being affiliates.

Exhibitors had on average 75 enquiries during the event, which – including social activity days – ran from July 19 to July 22 inclusive.

According to the organisers, there were 25,000 visits in total to the event. In terms of attendees, 32 percent were described as C-level executives, and 43 percent defined as managers level, taking the proportion of attendees that were adjudged decision makers, to 80 percent.

Organisers cited an attendee survey indicating 85 percent of respondents were “satisfied” with the event, and that 35 percent of respondents obtained “more than 10 potential business opportunities”.

Neil Shih, SiGMA Asia managing director, described the gathering as “an undoubted success,” bringing a “world-class networking, exhibition and conference” for the industry to the Philippines.

GGRAsia was named ‘Gaming Media of the Year’ at an Asia Awards event staged by the show organisers on the eve of the trade gathering.