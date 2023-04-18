SiGMA Asia to host 100 start-ups at Manila expo in July

SiGMA Asia says it will host 100 start-up companies at its inaugural Manila exhibition for the online gaming sector. SiGMA Asia 2023 will take place from July 19 to 22, at the SMX Convention Center, in Pasay, Manila.

As part of a so-called “Start-up Village” project, the event will also feature a pitch competition, designed to “connect budding start-ups and entrepreneurs with leading industry experts and help get good ideas off the ground,” stated the event organiser, SiGMA Group, in a press release.

“The pitch is a friendly [and] competitive event showcasing new talent and inspiring projects,” stated the organiser.

“Six start-ups, shortlisted by a team of experienced judges, will compete during the expo for a lucrative” prize, including investment opportunities, it added.

The Philippines is one of the few Asia-Pacific jurisdictions to embrace and licence online gaming, including via its land-based casinos.

The chairman and chief executive of the country’s gaming regulator, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), Alejandro Tengco, is to give the keynote speech for the opening of the SiGMA Asia conference.