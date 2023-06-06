SiGMA Group reopens Manila office, ahead of July local event

Events and media organisation the SiGMA Group has reopened an office in Manila (pictured), the Philippine capital, it announced on its corporate website.

“SiGMA’s workforce in Asia has grown rapidly and necessitates state-of-the-art facilities,” stated group founder Eman Pulis, in a website posting.

The first SiGMA Asia trade event and conference for the online gaming sector is to be held at the SMX Convention Center, in Pasay, Manila, from July 19 to July 22 inclusive.

According to the organisers, it is likely to attract 10,000 delegates, 300 exhibitors and 200 speakers. As per an April announcement, circa 100 start-ups will be invited to the gathering, to pitch their business ideas to investors.

A SiGMA Asia event had been scheduled for June 2020, but had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Coinciding with the health alert, SiGMA had also withdrawn its office presence in the Philippines.

The freshly-opened office is in Bonifacio Global City, a financial business district in Taguig, Metro Manila.

The premises will also serve as an office base not only for local SiGMA employees but those based elsewhere, but who wish to spend time in Manila.

Start-up businesses supported by Ikigai Ventures, the venture capital arm of SiGMA Group, will also be entitled to use the facilities, according to the posting.

Neil Shih, managing director for SiGMA Asia, was cited in the article as saying the reopening of a Manila office was a “significant milestone” representing “a remarkable leap forward in the aftermath of the pandemic”.